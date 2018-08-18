Vikings' Pat Elflein: May return this week
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein (shoulder/ankle) could have a chance to return to practice this week, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Elflein remains on the PUP list as he nears full health following ankle and shoulder procedures late last season, but the Vikings are hopeful to have him back at practice by the end of the upcoming week. The team wouldn't rush him back into preseason action, however, so their starting center likely won't be available for Friday's preseason tilt against the Seahawks.
