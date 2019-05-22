Vikings' Pat Elflein: Moving to guard
Elflein is serving as the left guard in the wake of Minnesota's first-round selection of rookie Garrett Bradbury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Bradbury at center, Elflein moved over to guard and will be a favorite to open the season as a starter at that spot.
