Elflein (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Elflein wasn't available in Week 17 against the Bears due to a shoulder injury that had been nagging him since early December. With Elflein back in action, the Vikings' offensive line is back to full strength, minus guard Nick Easton (ankle), who was sentenced to injured reserve Dec. 23.

