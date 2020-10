The Vikings won't activate Elflein (thumb) from injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Packers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Elflein was designated to return earlier this week, but the practice week didn't go as well as the team hoped. He'll remain sidelined Week 8 as a result, and Ezra Cleveland is expected to start at right guard. Elflein will target a Week 9 return against the Lions.