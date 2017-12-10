Elflein (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Elflein was able to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week, so his inability to suit up on Sunday comes as a bit of a surprise. Starting left guard Nick Easton will move over to center in Week 14 during Elflein's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop