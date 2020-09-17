site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Placed on IR with thumb injury
Elflein was placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Dru Samia will likely start at right guard this week at Indianapolis as a result. The severity of Elfein's injury isn't known, but he'll be out a minimum of three weeks.
