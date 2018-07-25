Elflein (ankle) will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Vikings remain in no rush to hurry Elflein back onto the gridiron. With over a month before the regular season, Minnesota will likely take every precaution to ensure Elflein is ready to go Week 1. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Elflein figures to be ready for the start of the season.