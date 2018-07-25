Vikings' Pat Elflein: Placed on PUP list to open camp
Elflein (ankle) will open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Eric Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Vikings remain in no rush to hurry Elflein back onto the gridiron. With over a month before the regular season, Minnesota will likely take every precaution to ensure Elflein is ready to go Week 1. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Elflein figures to be ready for the start of the season.
More News
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Targeting training camp return•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Unlikely to participate in OTAs•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Trending up as spring inches closer•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected back for training camp•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Surgery scheduled•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Will need ankle surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Regression candidates at QB
Heath Cummings looks at the numbers from 2017 and tells you what you shouldn't expect to repeat...