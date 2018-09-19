Vikings' Pat Elflein: Practices Wednesday
Elflein (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Elflein has been sidelined for the first two games of the regular season, but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. It remains to be seen whether Elflein will be healthy enough to suit up against Buffalo on Sunday, and if he remains sidelined Minnesota will once again rely on Danny Isadora as their starting center.
