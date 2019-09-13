Play

Elflein (knee) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash with the Packers.

Elflein didn't practice Wednesday but was able to get in a limited session Thursday. If he can't play Sunday, Dakota Dozier seems likeliest to start in his place at left guard.

