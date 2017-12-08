Elflein is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers with a shoulder injury.

The injury limited Elflein's participation in practice throughout the week, so he'll carry a designation into the weekend as a result. It still seems likely that Elflein, the Vikings' starting center, will suit up Sunday if he incurs no setbacks in pregame warmups.

