Vikings' Pat Elflein: Ruled out for Week 1
Elflein (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Despite being taken off the PUP list, Elflein was never expected to be ready for Week 1. Elflein should be considered week-to-week for now, as the Vikings are optimistic that he will be able to return in the early portion of the regular season.
More News
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected to practice Sunday•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Likely to miss Week 1•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Expected to be off PUP list soon•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Still sidelined by ankle issue•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: May return this week•
-
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Placed on PUP list to open camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...