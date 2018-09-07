Elflein (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite being taken off the PUP list, Elflein was never expected to be ready for Week 1. Elflein should be considered week-to-week for now, as the Vikings are optimistic that he will be able to return in the early portion of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories