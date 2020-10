Elflein (thumb) won't be activated off IR and will miss Sunday's game against the Falcons, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Elflein will miss his fifth straight game after he underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. The Vikings have a bye in Week 7, so the team is hopeful that Elflein can return for Week 8's game against Green Bay on Nov. 1.