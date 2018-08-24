Elflein (ankle) will not dress for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer suggested that Elflein could return to action this week, but he has yet to be activated from the list. Given the timetable set forth by Zimmer, it wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings' starting center is removed from the list in the near future.

