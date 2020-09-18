site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-pat-elflein-suffers-torn-ligament | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Pat Elflein: Suffers torn ligament
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Elflein, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, is nursing a torn ligament in his thumb, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Elflein will miss at least three weeks as he works to recover from the injury he suffered Week 1. Dru Samia is expected to replace him at right guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read