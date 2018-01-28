Elflein is scheduled for surgery on Monday to repair a fracture in his left ankle, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The exact severity of Elflein's ankle injury wasn't previously known, but it seems he's avoided any tendon or ligament damage, certainly a favorable development. While it's possible Elflein could miss the start of OTAs this spring, he seems to possess favorable odds of being fully ready for training camp in late July.