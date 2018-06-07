Vikings' Pat Elflein: Targeting training camp return
Elflein (ankle) expects to be a full participant when Training Camp begins in late July, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Elflein has not participated in OTAs due to offseason ankle surgery but he is on schedule with his recovery. However, it's unclear if he'll have any part in the team's upcoming minicamp.
