Vikings' Pat Elflein: Trending up as spring inches closer
Elflein (ankle) should be ready to participate in OTA's and mandatory minicamp this spring, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Elflein sustained the broken left ankle during the Vikings loss to the Eagles in last season's NFC championship game. While the report did not guarantee he'd be 100 percent by the time spring rolls around, it went as far as to hint that Elflein is likely to be available. With ankle surgery in the rearview mirror, as long as Elflein avoids any unforeseen setbacks it looks as if he'll be ready this spring.
