Elflein (ankle) is unlikely to participate in May's Organized Team Activities, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I'll probably start some footwork drills (at that time), but full contact, probably not,'' the center said.

Elflein is recovering from a fractured left ankle he suffered in January's NFC championship game. It sounds like he's close to full health, but the Vikings aren't rushing him back. The center noted that he isn't certain what his participation level will be for the team's mandatory minicamp held June 12-14.