Vikings' Pat Elflein: Will need ankle surgery
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Elflein would undergo surgery on his left ankle next week, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Vikings' offseason pickup of Elflein, a 2017 third-round pick, was one of several additions that helped turn a porous offensive line into a reliable unit during the team's 13-3 season. While the ankle injury he suffered in the NFC championship game loss to the Eagles will delay his preparation for the 2018 campaign, Elflein is expected to be at full strength by the time training camp begins, if not sooner.
