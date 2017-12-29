Elflein was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears with a shoulder injury.

Elflein has battled the shoulder issue throughout December and he was unable to practice this week. The Vikings could just be exercising caution as the gear up for the playoffs, as their offensive line faces depth issues with starting guard Nick Easton (ankle) placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

