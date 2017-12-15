Vikings' Pat Elflein: Won't carry injury designation
Elflein (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Elflein sat out the Week 14 loss to the Panthers but returned as a full practice participant Friday to avoid being designated questionable. The rookie third-round pick will make his 13th start of the season at center for the Vikings on Sunday.
