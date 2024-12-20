Jones (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Jones has been dealing with a knee injury since early December and didn't play Week 14 against Atlanta. He returned to action this past Monday against the Bears, though, and logged three tackles while playing 28 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps. It's not clear if Jones has had a setback or if the Vikings are simply managing the knee issue, though it's worth noting that he put together an LP/FP/FP practice progression last week and entered the weekend without an injury designation.