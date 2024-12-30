Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that the Vikings got "really positive" news on Jones' knee injury, and the third-year linebacker has a chance to be cleared to play against the Lions in Week 18, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jones left in the first half of Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers due to a right knee injury and did not return. Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune initially reported after Sunday's game that Jones was expected to miss time, but it appears the 2021 third-round pick has a chance to play in the Vikings' regular-season finale to determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into the postseason. Dallas Turner and Bo Richter would be in line to see more rotational snaps at linebacker behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard if Jones isn't cleared to play in Week 18.