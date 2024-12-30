Jones (knee) is expected to miss additional time with the right knee injury he suffered in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jones sustained a blow to the knee in the first half of the team's Week 17 win, which will now cause him to "miss a little bit of time," according to head coach Kevin O'Connell. In his absence, Dallas Turner and Bo Richter are a pair of candidates to see an increase in workload at linebacker. Minnesota will square off with the Lions in Week 18 with an opportunity to secure the NFC North title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC postseason picture.