Jones logged 32 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and an additional four tackles for loss, in 17 games during the 2023 regular season.

The 2021 third-round pick saw increased snaps on Minnesota's defense after D.J. Wonnum sustained a quadriceps injury towards the end of the season, and he took advantage of the opportunity. In the Vikings' final three games, Jones racked up 16 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks and two additional tackles for loss. The 26-year-old also saw the most snaps he's seen as a pass rusher in his career in 2023 (388) and finished third on the team with 32 pressures, almost 20 more than he had in 2022. Jones is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and he'll likely continue to contribute as a rotational pass rusher.