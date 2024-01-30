Jones logged 32 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and an additional four tackles for loss in 17 games for the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

Jones saw increased snaps on Minnesota's defense due to D.J. Wonnum sustaining a quadriceps injury towards the end of the season, and he definitely took advantage of his opportunity. In the Vikings' final three games, Jones racked up 16 total tackles, including 1.0 sack and two additional tackles for loss. The 26-year-old also saw the most snaps he's seen as a pass rusher in his career in 2023 (388) and he was able to capitalize, finishing third on the Vikings' with 32 pressures, almost 20 more than he had last season. Jones will enter the final season of his rookie deal in 2024 and he'll likely continue to contribute as a rotational pass rusher.