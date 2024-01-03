Jones tallied nine tackles (five solo) Sunday in a loss to the Packers.

Jones finished third on the Vikings with nine tackles in the defeat, recording his highest total this season. He also played on a campaign-high 95 percent of the team's defensive snaps after hovering around the 50-percent mark for most of the campaign. Jones' extended opportunity came as a result of D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) landing on IR last week due to injury, and Jones figures to see plenty of work again in Minnesota's regular-season finale Sunday in Detroit.