The Vikings selected Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 90th overall.

Jones (6-foot-4, 261 pounds) didn't have much hype heading into the draft, but he was a highly productive pass rusher at Pittsburgh and has good athletic testing to round out a solid prospect profile. Jones produced 17.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss over his last 24 games, and his 1.58-second 10-yard dash is one of the best among defensive ends. He could be a rookie starter.