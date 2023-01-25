Peterson compiled a career-high 66 tackles (56 solo) and 15 passes defended, including five interceptions, while playing all 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

Peterson played almost every defensive snap in his second season with the Vikings. As a result, he surpassed his previous career high for tackles set during his rookie campaign in 2011. The 32-year-old cornerback also logged double-digit passes defended for the first time since 2013, and he actually accumulated his second-most passes defended and interceptions of any season in his career. Peterson re-signed with Minnesota on a one-year, $4 million contract last season, and, with the team already $24.5 million over the cap heading into the 2023 season, it's possible he may not be retained this offseason.