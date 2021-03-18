Peterson signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Vikings' defense needed reinforcements after giving up 258.8 passing yards per game (eighth-most in the league). Peterson will add stability to the young secondary. The 2011 first-round pick allowed a 98.2 passer rating in coverage last year, and he added 61 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions to his ledger as well.
