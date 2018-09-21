Vikings' Rashod Hill: Cleared for Sunday
Hill (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game against the Bills.
Hill's participation progressed throughout the week while he nursed an ankle injury, as he was back to being a full participant Friday after being limited Thursday. He should be a full go Sunday.
