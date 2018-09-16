Vikings' Rashod Hill: Exits game with ankle injury
Hill is questionable to return against the Packers on Sunday due to an ankle injury, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen whether the injury that took Hill out of Sunday's contest is related to the rolled ankle he suffered in practice this week. Brian O'Neill will serve as Hill's replacement at right tackle as long as the 26-year-old remains sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.