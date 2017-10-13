Vikings' Rashod Hill: Full participant in practice
Hill (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Hill missed Monday's win over the Bears and was limited in practice on Wednesday, but his full participation bodes well for his game status against the Packers this Sunday.
