Vikings' Rashod Hill: Out for Monday's game
Hill (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears.
Hill will be forced to miss his second consecutive game Monday. With Hill and running back Dalvin Cook (knee) out, the Vikings might have trouble on the ground in the divisional showdown.
