Hill (leg) returned to practice Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hill suffered a foot or ankle injury during Saturday's practice and was carted off the field. However, the move was precautionary and it doesn't appear to be a serious injury. The Vikings got a scare on the offensive with injuries to Hill and Riley Reiff, but both returned to practice Monday.

