Vikings' Rashod Hill: Staying in Minnesota
Hill officially signed his one-year tender with the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The deal Hill elected to sign was valued at just over $2 million. Hill has spent the past three seasons with the Vikings, seeing action in 28 games. He'll likely provide depth to a unit that struggled last season.
