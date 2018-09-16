Hill (ankle) suffered a minor ankle injury in Minnesota's 29-29 tie against the Packers on Sunday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hill was forced out of Sunday's game due to the ankle injury, after spending last week limited in practice with a rolled ankle. It's good news for the Vikings that their starting right tackle's injury isn't serious, but it remains to be seen whether Hill will get health in time to suit up next Sunday against the Bills.