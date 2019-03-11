Vikings' Rashod Hill: Tendered by Minnesota
Hill was tendered a contract by the Vikings on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Hill, a restricted free agent, receives a tender worth just over $2 million. The 27-year-old offensive tackle is more suited to backup duties, but could have a realistic path to a featured role if the Vikings struggle to fully overhaul the O-line this offeason.
More News
-
Vikings' Rashod Hill: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Rashod Hill: Did not practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Rashod Hill: Status for Week 3 unclear at moment•
-
Vikings' Rashod Hill: Suffers minor ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Rashod Hill: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Vikings' Rashod Hill: Sidelined at Tuesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...