Cliett signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports.

Cliett was drafted by the Texans in the fifth-round of last year's draft but never appeared in a game, bouncing between a few different teams. He was a quality pass rusher in college, totaling six sacks during his senior season for the University of South Florida in 2016. He'll face stiff competition to make the Vikings roster but could catch on as a depth linebacker or special teams player.