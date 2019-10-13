Reiff (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Reiff has been battling the injury throughout the game, coming in and out of the lineup periodically. As long as he's sidelined, the team deployed Rashod Hill as the starting left tackle.

