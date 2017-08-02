Head coach Mike Zimmer said Reiff is dealing with a back injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reiff hasn't practiced since last Thursday, but it wasn't previously known what sort of injury he was tending to. Unfortunately, he remains without a firm timetable for a return

