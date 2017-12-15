Vikings' Riley Reiff: Doubtful for Sunday
Reiff (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Reiff was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but it likely won't be enough to get him on the field Sunday. Expect Rashod Hill to continue filling in at left tackle.
