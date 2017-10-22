Reiff is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reiff was questionable ahead of Sunday's game due to a hamstring issue as well. For the time being, Rashod Hill will slot in on the Vikings' offensive front.

