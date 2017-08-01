Vikings' Riley Reiff: Nursing injury
Reiff missed his fourth straight practice Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reiff apparently suffered the injury in the Vikings' first workout Thursday, but details are scarce regarding the exact nature of the setback. The Vikings will likely provide more clarity on the health of Reiff, the team's projected starter at left tackle, if the injury lingers throughout camp.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Likely on roster bubble•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Re-signs with Patriots•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: In uniform Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Sees limited role in the offense this season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....