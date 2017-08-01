Reiff missed his fourth straight practice Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reiff apparently suffered the injury in the Vikings' first workout Thursday, but details are scarce regarding the exact nature of the setback. The Vikings will likely provide more clarity on the health of Reiff, the team's projected starter at left tackle, if the injury lingers throughout camp.

