Vikings' Riley Reiff: Out vs. Cardinals
Reiff (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Reiff suffered the foot injury in last Sunday's win over the Eagles and was unable to return. While he will be absent for this weekend's contest, the Vikings do not believe Reiff is facing a long-term absence.
