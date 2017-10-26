Vikings' Riley Reiff: Practices in full Thursday
Reiff (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Reiff left Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury and was absent from practice Wednesday, but his presence in a full capacity Thursday implies that the lineman will be a full go for this weekend.
