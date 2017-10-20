Vikings' Riley Reiff: Questionable for Week 7
Reiff is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Reiff was added to the injury report as a limited participant Friday so it's difficult to gauge his likelihood to play Sunday. Rashod Hill is next up on the Vikings' depth chart at left tackle if Reiff is unable to play.
