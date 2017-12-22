Vikings' Riley Reiff: Questionable Saturday vs. Packers
Reiff (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Packers.
After sitting out practice Tuesday, Reiff was limited the past two days and will be a game-time decision heading into Saturday's divisional showdown. If he is ruled out, look for Rashod Hill to continue to fill in at right tackle.
