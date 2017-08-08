Reiff (back) returned to practice Monday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

While he didn't fully participate in practice, it's an encouraging sign after he missed eight days of practice. Minnesota's offensive line struggled last season and had several injuries and Reiff, the team's projected starter at left tackle, was a free agent signing who will be needed to make an impact.

