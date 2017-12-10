Reiff (ankle) was wearing a walking boot following Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reiff exited Sunday's game with the left ankle injury and did not return to the contest. Rashod Hill replaced him at left tackle, but Reiff's availability for Week 15 is likely to remain a question mark until the Vikings start practicing this week.

